The trailer for Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, stirred controversy as Pakistani celebrities like Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui, and Zara Noor Abbas criticised its portrayal of Pakistan. Hania's Instagram story went viral, prompting netizens to highlight her role in the 2018 film Parwaaz Hai Junoon, depicting the Pakistan Air Force against India. A tweet questioned the double standard, noting Indian celebs' acceptance of anti-India content in Pakistani films. Director Siddharth Anand responded with a surprised "Oh!!" to the revelation, sparking further discussions on social media about the nuances of cinematic portrayals and cross-border reactions. Fighter: Did You Know Hrithik Roshan-Starrer Has Been Filmed at Real Air Bases Across Dindigul, Tezpur and Pune? Deets Inside.

See Hania Aamir's Comment On Fighter Movie Here:

Hania Aamir (Photo Credits: Instagram)

See Adnan Siddiqui's Comment Here:

Once celebrated for love, Bollywood now crafts hate-filled narratives, portraying us as villains. Despite our love for your films, it's disheartening. Art transcends boundaries; let's use it to promote love and peace. Two nations, victims of politics, deserve better. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) January 16, 2024

See Fighter Director Siddharth Anand's Reaction Here:

Oh !! — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 17, 2024

In Case You Missed It, Check Out Fighter Trailer Here:

