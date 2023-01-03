Makers of Gadar 2 gave a glimpse of Sunny Deol's look as Tara Singh and we see the actor in action lifting a giant will in a bearded avatar wearing a black pagdi. They also confirmed that the official posters of the film will be out soon. Gadar 2: Anil Sharma’s Son Utkarsh Sharma Undergoes Parkour Training for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Starrer.

Glimpse of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh in Gadar 2

Hey GADAR -2 fans. You all wanted to see the glimpse of Gadar-2. Here it is.. Thanks to @ZeeStudios_ poster is coming soon !! @iamsunnydeol @Anilsharma_dir @iutkarsharma #Gadar2 pic.twitter.com/sEyFHtZdsB — Sunil Sirvaiya (@sunilsirvaiya) January 3, 2023

