The motion poster of the upcoming film Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh has been unveiled and it drops the first look at the film’s lead actors, Deepak Antani as Mahatma Gandhi and Chinmay Mandlekar as Nathuram Godse. It even gives glimpses of the extremely opposite ideologies between the two. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is set to be released in theatres on January 26, 2023. Gandhi – Godse Ek Yudh Release Date Out! Rajkumar Santoshi’s Film To Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Watch Teaser Video).

Watch Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh Motion Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)