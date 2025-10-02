Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2 every year, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Observed as a national holiday, the day honours his philosophy of truth, non-violence, and simplicity that shaped India’s freedom struggle. Quotes from Mahatma Gandhi such as "Be the change you wish to see in the world" continue to inspire generations. On the occassion of Gandhi Jayanti 2025, LatestLY has compiled a list of quotes that you can share or put on your social media accounts in order to celebrate Bapu. Scroll down to get the Gandhi Jayanti 2025 quotes. Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Fancy Dress Competition Ideas: Simple and Easy Ways to Dress Your Child As Mahatma Gandhi (Watch Videos).

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Quotes

Mahatma Gandhi Quote Reads: First They Ignore You, Then They Laugh at You, Then They Fight You, Then You Win.

Mahatma Gandhi Quote Reads: The Essence of All Religions Is One. Only Their Approaches Are Different.

Mahatma Gandhi Quote Reads: Live As if You Were To Die Tomorrow. Learn As if You Were To Live Forever.

Mahatma Gandhi Quote Reads: The Weak Can Never Forgive. Forgiveness Is the Attribute of the Strong.

Mahatma Gandhi Quote Reads: You Must Be the Change You Wish To See in the World.

Mahatma Gandhi Quote Reads: Anger and Intolerance Are the Enemies of Correct Understanding.

Mahatma Gandhi Quote Reads: Man Should Forget His Anger Before He Goes To Sleep.

Mahatma Gandhi Quote Reads: Prayer Is Not Asking. It Is a Longing of the Soul. It Is a Daily Admission of One’s Weakness. It Is Better in Prayer To Have a Heart Without Words Than Words Without a Heart.

