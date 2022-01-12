Ananya Panday is going gaga over the customised art piece that she has received from Gauri Khan. She has posted a picture on her Insta story, posing along the artwork on the wall, and thanked Gauri for the beautiful gift. It’s an intriguing silhouette of a woman and her hair is tied into a high bun. This colourful artwork has names of movies written on it.

Gauri Khan’s Gift For Ananya Panday

Gauri Khan’s Gift For Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Clear Picture

Gauri Khan’s Gift For Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

