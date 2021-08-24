While Chiranjeevi has already kickstarted the work on GodFather, the latest buzz is that Salman Khan has also given a nod to the film. It is being reported that the megastar has allotted the dates for the shooting of Chiranjeevi's film.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Confirmed: Salman Khan has alloted dates to star in #GodFather (Telugu) with Megastar Chiranjeevi. https://t.co/aqqm3koivk — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) August 24, 2021

