Fans of Govinda were taken in for a surprise when a video of him from Mumbai Airport surfaced online. It showed the veteran actor being greeted with a bouquet by his doppelganger. Their uncanny resemblance left fans astonished. ‘Same to same’, ‘He definitely found his lost twin’, ‘Mujhe duplicate wala original lga’, are some of the comments dropped by fans on the viral video. 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth Has a Pakistani Doppelganger and You Should Totally Check Him Out! (Watch Video).

Govinda And His Doppelganger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fans’ Reaction

Govinda And His Doppelganger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)