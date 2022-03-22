The makers of Guns & Gulaabs earlier dropped the stunning avatars of Rajakummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan. And now the team has posted Adarsh Gourav’s look in Raj & DK’s upcoming Netflix series and his 90s avatar is mighty impressive.

Adarsh Gourav in Guns & Gulaabs

THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET WILDER 🐯 @_GouravAdarsh is ready to roar in his 90s avatar in Guns & Gulaabs, coming soon 🔫🌹 Created, Produced & Directed By: @rajndk pic.twitter.com/qv5eIEju0t — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)