Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera Rautela took to her Instagram and called latest reports surrounding her daughter 'fake'. Recently, rumours of Urvashi moving into Rs 190 crore bungalow next to Yash Chopra's home in Mumbai created a storm online. Meera dismissed these claims, and also wrote a sweet caption. Check it out. Urvashi Rautela Moves Into Rs 190 Crore Bungalow Next to Yash Chopra's Abode in Mumbai – Reports.

Urvashi Rautela Has Not Moved Into Rs 190 Crore Abode:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Rautela (@meera_rautela)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)