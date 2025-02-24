Dil To Pagal Hai, Yash Chopra's iconic 1997 rom-com starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, is returning to the big screens! Yes, you heard that right: the surprise announcement of the beloved Bollywood film's re-release was made on Monday (February 24). Taking to their X (previously Twitter) handle, YRF shared a poster of Dil To Pagal Hai and wrote, "The era of pure romance and love is coming back to the theatres this week! Rewatch Dil To Pagal Hai from 28th February." The iconic Bollywood film follows a love triangle story between members of a musical group (Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit) who fall in love with their choreographer, Shah Rukh Khan. It featured a memorable cameo by Akshay Kumar. Watch Dil To Pagal Hai in theatres near you on February 28, 2025. Is Mawra Hocane Part of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’? Pakistani Actress Would Love To Return in Fan Favourite Romantic Drama’s Sequel, but….

‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ Re-Releases on February 28, 2025

The era of pure romance and love is coming back to the theatres this week! Rewatch Dil To Pagal Hai from 28th February ♥️ @_PVRCinemas | @INOXMovies | @Cinepolisindia https://t.co/LHZ2nDSSGh | https://t.co/dDZfL84g9d pic.twitter.com/3XehZx8mdL — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 24, 2025

