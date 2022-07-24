Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad were spotted flashing -PDA at Mumbai airport on July 24 night as they walked hand-in-hand. The duo also were accompanied by Hrithik's son Hrehaan, mom Pinky Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan. FYI, the couple returned from their Europe trip. Hrithik Roshan And Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Attend Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash! (View Pics).

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

