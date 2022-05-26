Mumbai, May 26: Actor Hrithik Roshan, undoubtedly, stole the spotlight at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. He arrived at the party along with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. They made a dashing entry by walking hand-in-hand. Karan Johar Birthday Bash: Tiger Shroff, Shweta Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor and Others Attend the Filmmaker’s Party in Style (View Pics and Videos).

The two also posed for shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue. In one of the viral videos, Hrithik is seen introducing sweetly introducing Saba to guests by telling them her name.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The couple complemented each other by sporting black apparel. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit. Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Poses With the Actor’s Fam at Dinner Bash (View Viral Pic)

Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan also appeared at the party. She attended the bash with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, though their public appearances have spoken volumes.

