Pranita Subhash who has been part of several South Indian movies and will soon be seen in Hungama 2, has tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju. As per a report in TOI, the couple wanted to have a grand wedding but COVID-19 spoiled their plans. They got married last Sunday in a private ceremony.

Check out Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju's wedding pics

Actress @pranitasubhash got married to businessman #NitinRaju on Sunday in a private wedding ceremony. Congratulations to the couple. pic.twitter.com/LRacklyyBh — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 31, 2021

