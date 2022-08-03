South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash recently shared a picture of herself on Twitter, where she can be seen performing 'Bheemana Amavasya' ritual. In the picture, during the ritual she can be seen sitting near her husband Nitin Raju's feet. The picture has received backlash and has also sparked multiple controversies on the fields of "misogyny, subservience after marriage and patriarchy." Pranitha Subhash Announces Pregnancy With Husband Nitin Raju by Sharing Their Adorable Couple Pics (View Post).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Bheemana Amavasya

Really?

Marry a girl who can do this for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xxPUpjXb5v — Lakshman (@Rebel_notout) July 28, 2022

On Point!

Marry a guy who doesn't expects such things from you ❤ https://t.co/VygYQ6ycsz — Kவாய்மொழி (@ilive96) July 30, 2022

A big NO!

NEVER EVER. Better to die single than asking your partner to do this in the name of tradition and culture. And if you value tradition so much then wash her feet too after she finishes washing your feet. https://t.co/mElDQBsE1Z — Sourav(সৌরভ) (@Sourav_3294) July 29, 2022

Okay!

Marry a guy who doesn't expects such things from you ❤ https://t.co/VygYQ6ycsz — Kவாய்மொழி (@ilive96) July 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)