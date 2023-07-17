Pranita Subhash shared a picture on her social media where she could be seen "Offering puja on the occasion of Bheemana Amavasya". In the picture the actress wore a yellow and white salwar kameez, and touched her husband's feet which she said "may be a show of patriarchy (from what I saw last year, with meme pages etc debating this)" but to her, it holds great significance. Mommy Pranitha Subhash And Her Baby Girl’s Photo Is Simply Adorable!

View Pranita's Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)