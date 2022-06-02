Salman Khan has arrived in style in Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2022. Pictures of the Bollywood superstar’s arrival have gone viral on social media. He can be seen dressed in casual avatar, posing for the paparazzi and fans too. The supertar would be hosting IIFA that is set to take place at Yas Island from June 2 to June 4. IIFA 2022: Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Dhawan Are Elated To Host the 22nd Edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Superstar’s Dabangg Style

The Host For The Mega Event

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)