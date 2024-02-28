Ananya Pandey is delighted upon hearing the news of her cousin's sister Alanna Panday's pregnancy. The expectant mother shared a video on Instagram, which Ananya promptly re-shared on her Instagram Stories, expressing her eagerness to meet the baby. Tagging the couple, Ananya's heartfelt message exudes her overflowing love for the little one, anticipating her role as a Masi (aunt) with enthusiasm and affection, conveying her utmost excitement and affection for the upcoming addition to the family. Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Panday Expecting First Child With Husband Ivor McCray; Couple Announces Pregnancy With Cute Maternity Video.

Ananya Panday's Instagram Story:

Ananya Panday Story Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

