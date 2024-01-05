Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan who recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, recently took to her Instagram account to address an ongoing troll against her husband. Nupur Shikhare grabbed everyone's attention as he arrived at the wedding in tank tops and shorts, breaking the norm of wearing traditional attire for the ceremony, which became a subject of heavy trolls. Ira Khan has now taken to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the couple from their wedding day, where Ira was properly dressed as a bride, and Nupur could be seen in a tank top and shorts. Dropping the picture, Ira wrote, 'He didn’t come on a horse. He ran to the venue. And I placed cute posters along the way.' Video of Aamir Khan Kissing Ex-Wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Goes Viral – WATCH

Check Out Ira Khan’s Insta Story Here:

Ira Khan on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

