Bollywood and speculations go hand-in-hand. Sometime back it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are reuniting for Rajkumar Hirani's next. However, looks like that's not the case. As Kajol has denied being approached for the movie.

Talking to Hindustan Times on her birthday (August 5), Kajol said, “They (Rajkumar Hirani or anyone related to the film) haven’t approached me yet. I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now.”

Check It Out:

#Kajol was rumoured to be reuniting with #SRK for Rajkumar Hirani’s film. Apart from #TaapseePannu, the Dilwale actress is said to have a significant role in the film. The actress, on the other hand, has denied the rumours, claiming that she is not approached by the producers. pic.twitter.com/hB6Jxfg6lw — Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) August 5, 2021

