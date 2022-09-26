Jacqueline Fernandez gets some relief in the Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case as she was granted interim bail on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 on Monday. The actress appeared before Patiala House court today for the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez Once Again Being Questioned in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case Involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#BREAKING | Actor #JacquelineFernandez get interim bail in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman #SukeshChandrasekhar. Rs 50,000 surety to be submitted pic.twitter.com/85Jx2sczc3 — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) September 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)