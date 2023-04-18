Fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Atlee’s upcoming film Jawan. Looks like that is going to happen pretty soon! Speculations are rife that the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer will be dropped in May. As per a report by PeepingMoon, the teaser of the film will be released in the first of week of May. It is also reported that SRK will wrap up the shoot of the film today. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pics From Jawan's Song Shoot Leaked Online (View Photos Inside).

Jawan Teaser Update

EXCLUSIVE!! IT'S THE LAST DAY FOR #JAWAN... #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 finally wraps up the Atlee Kumar action entertainer TODAY — almost 19 months after the film went on floors in September 2021! #JawanTeaser comes out in the FIRST WEEK OF MAY! DETAILS:- https://t.co/h2B4BmDiy0 pic.twitter.com/KSAUnIZPZh — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) April 18, 2023

