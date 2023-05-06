It's always fun to ask Shah Rukh Khan during his #AskSRK session. His fans get hilarious as well as modest answers at times. Right after the announcement of SRK's upcoming movie Jawan, the actor went ahead for an question-answer session like any other time. When asked by a fan, "Why jawan got delayed #AskSRK @iamsrk ?" Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences….#Jawan #7thSeptember2023". Well, the answer is satisfying because to get something worth we all have to wait because patience is virtue! Isn't it? Check out another tweet about the movie. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals New Poster Along With New Release Date and It Looks Kick-ass! (View Pic).

Check The Tweet Here:

Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences….#Jawan #7thSeptember2023 https://t.co/6wdLx3JUC1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Check Another Tweet Here:

Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023 https://t.co/i3FH17r7q2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

