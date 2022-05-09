Jayeshbhai Jordaar is put on hold as the Delhi High court is yet to review the film's sex determination scene. The film was slated to release on May 13. It also stars Boman Irani in a major role.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Jayeshbhai Jordar movie: Delhi High Court will not allow release until it examines sex determination scene in Ranveer Singh film



report by @prashantjha996 #JayeshbhaiJordaar @RanveerOfficial https://t.co/Ci048Tpyvw— Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 9, 2022

