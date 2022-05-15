Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is currently running in theatres. The comedy-drama is going on a steady speed at the box office. On Day 2, the movie raised a little and collected Rs 7.25 crore. The synopsis of the movie reads, "It is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man. Ranveer as Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment in this film." Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Starts Slow, Earns Rs 3.25 Crore in India!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#JayeshbhaiJordaar picks up on Day 2, but not enough to recover lost ground due to an extremely low start on Day 1... Eyes ₹ 12 cr [+/-] total in its weekend, a dismal number for a film starring a prominent name... Fri 3.25 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹ 7.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YUR1Fw807q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)