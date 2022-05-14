Ranveer Singh's social drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar started on a slow and steady note at the box office on the opening day. Earlier, the flick received mixed response from the netizens. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the flick also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. While the movie collected Rs 3.25 crore on first day, the comedy-drama needs to do good at the ticket window on next few days or week. Jayeshbhai Jordaar Movie Review: Even Ranveer Singh's Sizzling Energy Can't Save This Fizzle of a Film!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#JayeshbhaiJordaar has a shockingly low start on Day 1... Day 2 and 3 very crucial... Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/THTPjHYLeV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)