Jayeshbhai Jordaar didn't started on a good note in the opening weekend. The movie was earlier released in theatres on May 13. After running for 3 days, Ranveer Singh-starrer collected Rs 12 crore total at the box office in India. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the comedy-drama also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh’s Film Picks Up a Little, Collects Rs 7.25 Crore in India!

#JayeshbhaiJordaar struggles in its opening weekend... The much-needed jump on Day 2 and 3 was missing... The going seems tough on weekdays, looking at the trending... Fri 3.25 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zkfijEdxLb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2022

