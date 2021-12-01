Jersey, remake of the Telugu film of the same title, will feature Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film revolves around the life of an ex-cricketer who is seen struggling to make ends meet. He is also trying to fulfill his son’s wish who wants a Jersey as his birthday gift and is trying his best to get it for him. Shahid, who is a father of two wonderful kids in real, has won fans' hearts already. And now the actor would be seen playing the role of a father in reel and it will leave many emotional. The latest poster shows a heartwarming bond between a father and son. The actor’s character is seen tying his son’s shoes lace, who also wishes to become a cricketer.

Jersey Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

