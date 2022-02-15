Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s sports drama Jersey which was postponed due to COVID-19 in India, now has a new release date. As the actor himself revealed via social media that the movie will hit the big screens on April 14. With this, Shahid's movie will lock horns with Yash's KGF Chapter 2, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel. Excited?

Jersey Release Date:

So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2022

KGF 2 Release Date:

