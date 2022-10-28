In the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, it is Janhvi Kapoor who will be seen gracing the dance reality show to promote her upcoming movie Mili. Now, as per a new promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see Janhvi dancing with MD on a Bollywood song from Devdas. Madhuri also reminisced the time when Sridevi grooved with her on JDJ's stage. Shilpa Shinde Calls Out Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, Says 'Baad Mein Mat Bhauko' (Watch Videos).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)