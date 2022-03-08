Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund received fabulous response from the audience. The film directed by Nagraj Manjule continues to win cinephiles’ hearts and the results are reflecting at the box office. The sports drama collected Rs 1.20 crore on the fourth day of its release and its total collection now stands at Rs 7.70 crore.

Jhund Box Office Update

Nagraj Manjule's directorial sports drama, JHUND has passed the crucial Monday test, stays steady and continues winning hearts of people. The movie has raked in *₹ 1.20 crore* on day 4 and remains a must watch film amongst the movie lovers. *Total : 7.70 CR* pic.twitter.com/m3UASnDO1u — T-Series (@TSeries) March 8, 2022

