In quite shocking news, fitness legend, Kaizzad Capadia, who used to train Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is no more. As soon as this news broke online, the Heropanti star mourned the death and wrote “Rest in Power Kaizzad Sir." on Instagram stories. Until now, the reason for Kaizzad's death is yet not known. The deceased was the co-founder and director of K11 Education Pvt. Ltd.

Tiger Shroff:

Tiger Shroff Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)