Karan Johar took to Instagram today (April 18) and denied reports of Dharma Productions making a film titled Dhadak 2. According to multiple reports, it was Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri who were roped in by Johar's production house for the sequel to Dhadak. However, KJo has made it clear that it's fake news. Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri To Collaborate for a Romantic Drama; Karan Johar To Bankroll the Film – Reports.

Karan Johar Clarifies Dhadak 2 News:

Karan Johar Instagram

