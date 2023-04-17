The 2018 released film Dhadak had marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ishaan Khatter. Now speculations are rife that Karan Johar is set to bankroll Dhadak 2. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri would be collaborating for the romantic drama that would be produced under Dharma Productions’ banner. A source was quoted as saying, “The film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and marks her debut as a director. Both Siddhant and Tripti are excited to feature in a raw and intense love story.” An official announcement on this project is awaited! Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter - Janhvi Kapoor's Romantic Saga is a Watered-Down, Pointless Remake of Sairat.

Update On Dhadak 2

