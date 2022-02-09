Karan Johar and Farah Khan's goofy videos are immensely loved by fans. And on February 9, Farah took to her Instagram and shared a clip that sees her mocking Karan and his 'Shahenshah' hoodie. In the video, Johar feels insulted by Khan's accusations and walks off. To which, Farah says, “Finished, going back into your closet?”. This leaves KJo shocked.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

