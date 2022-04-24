Varun Dhawan had made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s teen drama Student of the Year and it was a blockbuster. As Varun turns a year older today, KJo has extended heartfelt wishes to his ‘student’ on social media with a throwback picture and a heartwarming note. He mentioned in his post, “I love you mere student now and everyday!” Varun Dhawan Birthday: From Student Of The Year To October, 5 Best Films Of VD That Will Always Be Audiences’ Favourite.

Karan Johar’s Birthday Post For Varun Dhawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)