Celebrating the New Year 2024, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cosy moment with husband Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. The couple, seated together, showcased their vibrant New Year's style, with Kareena in colourful PJs and Saif in a white suit. In the caption, Kareena expressed joy for the best night ever and encouraged spreading joy and peace in 2024. The sweet post wished followers a Happy New Year and featured a playful mention of celebrating in their pyjamas with a DJ vibe. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pics From Her Switzerland Trip, Actress Says ‘This Is How We Keep Warm in Snow’ (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post

