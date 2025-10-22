Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year 2025, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2082. Taking to X on Wednesday, October 22, Modi wrote, “New Year Greetings…!!! May the new year beginning today bring happiness, peace, prosperity, and joy into all of your lives. Heartfelt best wishes. May the hardworking people of this fertile land of Gujarat and its rich culture become even more vibrant—that is the prayer from the bottom of my heart. Heartfelt New Year greetings!” Celebrated a day after Diwali, the festival of Bestu Varas signifies new beginnings, renewal, and prosperity. Gujarati New Year 2025: Date and Significance of Nutan Varshabhinandan, Also Known As Bestu Varas in Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Gujarati New Year 2025 Wishes

નૂતન વર્ષાભિનંદન…!!! આજથી આરંભ થતું નવું વર્ષ આપ સૌના જીવનમાં સુખ, શાંતિ, સમૃદ્ધિ અને આનંદ લાવે એવી હાર્દિક શુભકામનાઓ. ગુજરાતની આ ખમતીધર માટીના મહેનતુ લોકો અને સમૃદ્ધ સંસ્કૃતિ વધુ ઓજસ્વી બને, એ જ અંતરમનથી પ્રાર્થના. નવા વર્ષની હાર્દિક શુભેચ્છાઓ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2025

