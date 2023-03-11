Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira has turned 18 and the mommy just cannot contain her happiness. The actress dropped a few pictures from the intimate celebration and captioned her Insta post as, “Happy 18th birthday to my baby girl”. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan extended her heartfelt wishes to her darling niece. She wrote, “Our darling Sama is ready to fly.. Take on the world my girl... 'cause I’m always here to protect and love you forever...” Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur Reunite to Celebrate Daughter Samaira's Birthday-View Pics.

Samaira’s 18th Birthday Celebration

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Note For Her Niece

