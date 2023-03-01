After her lavish wedding in Rajasthan and two receptions, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is back to work! Reportedly, the actress is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the first-ever Women's Premiere League 2023. The league will be starting from March 4 in Mumbai and Kiara will be flaunting her dance moves at the event. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Are All Smiles As They Arrive in Style at the Airport From Their Honeymoon (Watch Video).

Kiara Advani at Women's Premiere League:

