Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have been dating each other for quite a while now. And so, as the tennis player turned a year older today, Kim made sure to wish her man on social media. As she shared a series of loved-up pics while wishing Leander on his 49th birthday. She also gave a glimpse of Paes' birthday celebration. Kim Sharma Celebrates One Year of Togetherness With Beau Leander Paes, Says ‘Thank You for Being Mine’ (View Pics and Videos).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

