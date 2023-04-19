Salman Khan dropped a new song titled "Tere Bina" from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, ahead of the movie release. With the non-stop song releases, the makers of the upcoming movie, are leaving no chance to pique the interest of fans. After the peppy dance number and rap song by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Salman Khan has brought a heart-touching number; and, the song Tera Bina from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is soulful. Eid al-Fitr 2023 Fashion Ideas: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s Palak Tiwari Has the Perfect Wardrobe for the Occasion!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Tere Bina

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)