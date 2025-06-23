Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Every time they step out, it's a treat for the fans. On the work front, the couple has been having a great year so far, with Riteish's Raid 2 and Housefull 5, while Genelia is gaining immense praise for her latest film Sitaare Zameen Par. Recently, a special screening of the Aamir Khan-starrer was hosted in Mumbai. Riteish Deshmukh was seen arriving at the event with Genelia Deshmukh. However, a video from the event has gone viral, showing the actor in poor taste. In the video shared on social media, Riteish Deshmukh can be seen leaving a multiplex walking hand in hand with his wife. At that time, a young boy appears with a phone in hand and directly raises his device to click a selfie with Riteish. However, the Dhamaal actor did not appreciate it and pulled down the boy’s hand before continuing to walk ahead holding his wife. A user wrote, "Unexpected from him," while another said, "Kyu importance dete ho inko?" (Why do you give them so much importance?). ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Movie Review: Aamir Khan’s Earnest but Safe ‘Campeones’ Remake Is Uplifted by Its ‘Special’ Cast (LatestLY Exclusive).

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Deshmukh at ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Premiere

Netizens React to Riteish Deshmukh’s Viral Video

