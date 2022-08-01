Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha releases in theatres on August 11 and Mr Perfectionist is doing his best to promote it. Now, as part of the same, a special interview on Star Maa, will see Nagarjuna conversing with Chiranjeevi, Aamir and Naga Chaitanya over LSC and other generic topics. The promo of the interview is out and looks fun. Vijay Deverakonda Meets Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan on The Sets of Godfather; Liger Star Shares Pic on Insta.

Watch Video:

