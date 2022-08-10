Laal Singh Chaddha first reviews are out. The comedy drama stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The movie has received mixed reactions from the critics. The Hindi remake of Forrest Gump 'stands on its own', as per a critics review. The flick will hit the big screens on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Mona Singh Visit Golden Temple Ahead of Their Film's Release (View Pics).

Check Out First Reviews of Laal Singh Chaddha:

IndieWire: "The film espouses religious tolerance, tracking violence between Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs from the 1970s to India’s present, with messaging stopping just shy of preachy (leaving that to films like PK itself). It’s no accident that the character is Sikh (though Khan is not) or the timeline shifted to capture some of the country’s most bloody and shameful conflicts in recent memory, such as 1984’s Operation Blue Star and subsequent anti-Sikh riots or the 1999 Kargil War in Kashmir. Life connects Laal to various languages, regions, and religions, but the only thing that bothers him is the bloodshed."

Watch Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer:

UPI: "Mohammed is a double amputee like Lieutenant Dan, and Vi is not. So Laal Singh Chaddha likely recreated the same visual effects as Forrest Gump to remove the actors' legs. Laal Singh Chadda is faithful to Forrest Gump from the floating feather to the plot structure. Since the history is less vital to the narrative, it gives the story itself more weight, with some new thematic context."

Slash Film: "Laal Singh Chaddha is hardly a Terrence Malick-like contemplation of pacifist philosophy — it's ultimately a broad, sentimentalist opera designed to have audiences reaching for their handkerchiefs — but it does have a more complex and gentle point of view than the film it's remaking. Despite how corny it is, Laal Singh Chaddha it unexpectedly disarming." Aamir Khan Talks About ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ Controversy, Says ‘If I Have Hurt Anyone by Any Means, I Regret It’.

The Austin Chronicle: "Without a solid and compelling performance from Khan, the rest of the film is never going to work, but he is not helped by what is an incredibly lazy adaptation and direction from Kulkarni and Chandan. Much of the dialogue is lifted word for word from the original; minor changes exist, but only when absolutely necessary. A box of chocolates becomes a box of golgappa, a popular street food; ice cream at the field hospital becomes kulfi, a popsicle-like dairy treat, and so on. Chandan’s direction similarly seeks to do little more than mimic the original, with dozens of shots directly lifted, almost as if he simply played the movie on set and asked his actors to make the exact same motions with the exact same camera moves. It’s more a reenactment than a remake, something like Gus Van Sant’s Psycho, but Gumpier."

