Aamir Khan was recently asked at a press event whether he has watched The Kashmir Files, to which he reacted he hasn't watched it yet but the subject is close to his heart and every Indian should watch this film. Now, Mr perfectionist Lal Singh Chaddha is trending on Twitter. Here's how Netizens are reacting to Aamir Khan's stand on Vivek Agnihotri's directorial.

Netizens Trend Lal Singh Chaddha

Thugs Meme Reference!

These people are the wolf in sheep body. Never trust them . Now Aamir will do anything to get public attention for his movie. We are not falling for this trap. 😏#AamirKhan #LalSinghChaddha #BoycottBollywood #BoycottKhans pic.twitter.com/JSasSnueYN — Anjali Tiwari (@ipowerpuff1) March 22, 2022

Just For Movie Promotion?

Amirkhan is doing this just to promote his new movie #LalSinghChaddha by saying about #KashmirFiles,yes we should all boycott his movie.if he was so emotional about kashmir genocide then where these all talks were earlier? pic.twitter.com/MjXgNZsFT9 — Dr Vijay Sharma BJP 🇮🇳 (@mahadev123456) March 21, 2022

Is It?

His movie #LalSinghChaddha is about to release. He is shit scared seeing the mood of nation. https://t.co/J2ELDxffF6 — Shivaay Bhatia (@BhatiaShivaay) March 21, 2022

When Aamir Met Turkish First Lady

Forgot this pic of Aamir khan with Turkish First lady? It was clicked at same time when Turkey was openly supporting Pakistan & advocating the separation of Kashmir from India.. Instead of watching this remake #LalSinghChaddha, watch the original movie “Forrest Gump”. pic.twitter.com/p9K1npFt6A — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) March 21, 2022

