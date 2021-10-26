Late actress, Farrukh Jaffar, who was known for her brilliant performances in many Bollywood films has won big at the New York City South Asian Film Festival. She has been bestowed upon the Best Actress title for her commendable work in the 2021 movie Mehrunisa. Congrats to the team for a well-deserved victory.

