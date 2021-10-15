Farrukh Jaffar is no more. The veteran actress who was part of the fraternity for quite a long time breathed her last today (October 15). She was a well-known face in Bollywood and has worked in popular movies like Umrao Jaan, Swades, Peepli Live, and the list can go on. She had won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Fatima Begum in Gulabo Sitabo. The reason for her demise is yet not known. RIP.

RIP Farrukh Jaffar:

Veteran actress Farrukh Jaffar passed away this evening. She was 88. Umrao Jaan, Swades, Peepli Live, Barefoot To Goa, Aligarh, Sultan, Secret Superstar, What Will People Say, Photograph, Amma Ki Boli and Gulabo Sitabo were some of here prominent works. Rest In Peace, Begum. pic.twitter.com/JTrEJCBUBd — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) October 15, 2021

