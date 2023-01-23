Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother Mehrunisa has filed a case against actor’s second wife Zainab aka Aaliya for allegedly trespassing into her home and assaulting her after a heated argument. A case has been registered at Mumbai’s Versova Police Station under IPC sections 452, 323, 504 and 506. The police claimed that dispute took place over property. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds His Dream Bungalow in Mumbai; Check Out Pics of the Actor's All-White Abode.

Case Filed Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Second Wife

There is a property dispute between Nawazuddin, Nawazuddin's mother and Zainab alias Alia. A case has been registered u/s 452, 323, 504 and 506 of IPC. Zainab is Nawazuddin's second wife: Versova Police — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

