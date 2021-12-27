Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's long-delayed movie Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 finally will see the light of the day. As the thriller now has a release date and will premiere on an OTT platform. Well, Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 is all set to release on ZEE5 on December 31, 2021. Helmed by Navneeg Baj Saini, the film also co-stars Lucky Ali, Deepal Shaw, and Ranvir Shorey.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)