After much wait, makers of Vijay Deverkonda, Ananya Panday starrer Liger have finally commenced with the promotion of the film. Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of the film with the fans. The makers have finally locked August 25, 2022, as the theatrical release date of their sports-action drama.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)